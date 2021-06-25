F9 Thursday Box Office Revealed & It's A Doozy

✖

After being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, F9 has finally been released in the United States. The movie hit theatres last night and had a decent takeaway, especially considering not everyone is heading back to the movies just yet. Currently, A Quiet Place Part II has the done the best box office numbers since the pandemic, and even managed to cross $100 million at the box office. It will be interesting to see how F9 stacks up against the horror movie when all is said and done.

"Universal’s F9 sped away with $7M in previews last night—a solid number off the starting line, although about $3M less than the last installment," @ERCboxoffice wrote. "Roughly $1.2M more than HOBBS & SHAW which opened to $60M so we should be looking at $65M or so but I still think WOM won't be overly stellar," @ErickWeber added in the comments. You can check out the tweets below:

You can check out the official description for F9 here: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

Recently, Diesel revealed that the 10th and 11th movies in the franchise will film back to back. They're also expected to close out the story that began with The Fast and the Furious 20 years ago. "Every story deserves its own ending," Diesel previously explained to The Associated Press. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should ... There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

F9 is now playing in theatres.