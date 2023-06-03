Fan-Favorite Composer Danny Elfman Turns 70, and Celebrated in a Hilarious Way

Happy Birthday, Danny Elfman! The iconic Academy Award-nominated composer turned 70 on May 29th. Elfman is known for scoring many beloved films, including Mission: Impossible, Good Will Hunting, Men in Black, Milk, and more. He is also a longtime collaborator of Tim Burton's, having scored Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Big Fish, and more. In honor of Elfman's big birthday, he took to Twitter to share a delightful video of himself destroying his cake.

"Yup. It actually happened. I turned f*cking 70! Is this possible? It's so hard to believe. I don't feel it. Still do my traditional killing of the sacrificial cake as I've done for many years to appease the Birthday Gods!" Elfman wrote. You can check out his video below:

Yup. It actually happened. I turned fucking 70! Is this possible? It’s so hard to believe. I don’t feel it. Still do my traditional killing of the sacrificial cake as I’ve done for many years to appease the Birthday Gods! pic.twitter.com/seP4GDegrb — Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) June 2, 2023

Will Danny Elfman Score Beetlejuice 2?

After decades of rumors about a sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic, Beetlejuice, it was officially announced this year that the movie is in motion with original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder expected to return, and Jenna Ortega joining to play the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Burton is returning, which means fans are also wondering if Elfman will be back to score the project. Recently, the composer implied that he would be making a return. Elfman shared the information with Deadline, with the outlet also noting that the script is expected to be written by Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

When asked how Keaton can return, Elfman noted, "I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one.'" He added, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

Are you excited for the Beetlejuice sequel? Tell us in the comments!