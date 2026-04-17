Fans Losing Their Minds Over Marvel Not Dropping The New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

The last time Marvel Studios took the stage at a convention, fans got the mic drop moment of Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday. Since then, there have been several teasers related to Doomsday, but no actual trailer, with Marvel even skipping out on a Doomsday Super Bowl debut. At CinemaCon, that all changed, , but fans everywhere else are losing their minds that Marvel isn’t releasing that Doomsday trailer online.

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So far, no trailers have made their way online from CinemaCon presentations, and fans aren’t exactly happy about that. Many of the reactions coming in are of excitement for the trailer, but they are also frustrated that Marvel allowed videos to be taken of Robert Downey Jr’s entrance and some of the moments with Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers, but recording of the trailer itself wasn’t allowed. Let’s dive into some of the reactions and see what fans are saying.

Marvel Fans Want The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer NOW

Marvel Studios – Disney

@TheBronxViking conveyed what many are doing on their browsers by posting a GIF of The Big Bang Theory Comic-Con meme as they constantly hit refresh. Then @DanBoyWonder posted another perfect GIF of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s perfect expression with the caption, “And it’s gonna be another 3 months until we see a trailer.” Hopefully for everyone’s sake, that isn’t actually the case.

@RayKcx put it succinctly with a challenge of “Release it online cowards”, and @WarlingHD went all caps with it with the caption “I NEED TO SEE IT RIGHT NOW”. Then there’s @bubblyjungkook shared an image of Patrick losing his mind with the caption, “SOMEONE LEAK THE DAMN TRAILER ALREADY!!”.

@Unlimited_BU is hyped for one battle in particular, writing, “Shang-Chi vs. Gambit is either going to be the coolest five minutes in MCU history or a complete waste of two characters who both deserved more setup. Which is it going to be?” @tocmovies shared a perfect GIF with the caption, “All of us not at CinemaCon and hearing about the new Avengers Doomsday trailer being shown rn.”

Finally, @JustZnje wrote, “This isn’t marketing anymore. This is psychological torture. You drop the most stacked lineup since Endgame, show it to a room full of theater owners, then leave the rest of the planet reading a shopping list and staring at two stills.”

Hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before everyone sees a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, as it does sound fantastic, and there are several other Disney movies coming out in the next few months that it could also release ahead of.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

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