More Avengers: Doomsday Cast Officially Confirmed at CinemaCon (But Not the Hero Fans Expected)

Just over a year ago, Marvel Studios proved that it still had a stranglehold on pop culture when it forced fans to watch more than four hours of chairs on a soundstage, confirming the cast for Avengers: Doomsday along the way. That event revealed the likes of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi would be on the team, alongside the brand new Fantastic Four team, Chris Hemswoth’s Thor, and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. It also confirmed that the former stars of Fox’s X-Men movies will return, including Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

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As fans know, Marvel still had plenty of tricks up its sleeve, though, as the very first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed an unnamed cast member in Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. There have been plenty of rumors in the time since production on the film began, but now Marvel Studios has actually confirmed new cast members for the film, putting a lot of the scuttlebutt to bed. Straight from CinemaCon, Marvel has confirmed a new cast member for the film, just not anyone expected. In the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday that played in the room, none other than Kathryn Newton will return as Cassie Lang in the film.

Avengers: Doomsday Confirms New Cast Member

, including the first footage of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, but also teasing fights between members of the Avengers and the X-Men (including Shang-Chi and Gambit, and Mystique and Yelena Belova). All that in mind, it’s impressive that the trailer didn’t include more faces that hadn’t been confirmed for the movie, but Newton as Lang did slip through the cracks, with a scene in the trailer showing her Cassie Lang giving her father a kiss on the forehead (Paul Rudd was previously confirmed to return for the film).

As Marvel fans recall, Newton was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that was originally set to lead into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It’s fortunate that after that film was scrapped and a new big bad for the MCU was decided, that Newon’s character remains on the board. Her character suited up and joined her father in the 2023 film and now seems poised to perhaps join a team of her own in the Young Avengers.

It’s been heavily rumored that the team of young heroes will finally assemble in the MCU soon, with Lang perhaps teaming up with the likes of Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who started to put the team together in a post-credit scene for The Marvels. Time will tell if this team even has time to get together in Avengers: Doomsday, or if we won’t see them until Avengers: Secret Wars.

“Avengers: Doomsday picks up where Endgame left off, but it also goes all the way back to the original X-Men,” Kevin Feige said at the panel. “Finally, finally, finally, bringing the crossover event that fans have been waiting for with Avengers and the X-Men together on the screen for the very first time.”

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.