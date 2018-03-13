‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Alternate IMAX Trailer Released

The first full trailer for Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald debuted online today, but that wasn’t the only look fans are getting at the upcoming adventure. An alternate IMAX version of the trailer was released today as well.

The IMAX trailer is very similar to the trailer released online, giving Potterheads around the world their first look at Jude Law in action as a young Albus Dumbledore and, in the process, revealed the connection the beloved wizard has to Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). What’s different, however, is this IMAX trailer is a little longer, ordered a little bit differently and gives an extra glimpse of Alison Sudol’s Queenie Goldstein, presumably on the streets of Paris.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second of five planned Fantastic Beasts films with this upcoming film taking place not in New York City, but instead following Scamander and his cohorts to Paris, France. Director David Yates has previously revealed that each of the five films will take place in different cities.

“Yes,” Yates told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “Jo’s already told us where the next one is taking place. It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.”

Of course, even with all of the globe-trotting, the trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald also directly ties this new series the world of Harry Potter. The trailer opens with a group of men (presumably the Ministry of Magic) arriving at Hogwarts to question Dumbledore about Scamander’s travels, informing the wizard that Scamander is on his way to Paris and that they had heard it to be under Dumbledore’s orders.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16. You can check out the full IMAX trailer for the film in the video above.

