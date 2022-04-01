Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Runtime Reportedly Revealed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is zipping its way to theaters next month, and select members of the press have begun to screen the film today. The previous film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was released to mixed reviews, and fan excitement for the franchise has kind of dwindled. But, now, after the first screening of the film, the official runtime for The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been revealed by the British Board of Film Classification.

According to the British Board of Film Classification, the next installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is clocked in at 142 minutes long. The previous two films were 133 minutes long for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 134 minutes long for Crimes of Grindelwald. This would make Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore the longest running film in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will recast Johnny Depp’s Gelert Grindelwald with Mads Mikkelsen replacing the actor. For those thinking that Mikkelsen would try to embody Depps’s performance, the actor reveals he has something different in mind. In an interview with Collider, the actor revealed that copying Depp would be creative suicide.

“Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully,” Mikkelsen shared with the site. “So everybody’s expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together, whether it’s a certain look, whether it’s a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid.”

In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.”

David Yates directs Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters on April 15th.