‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’: First TV Spots Released

Warner Bros. released the first television spots for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The commercials show Albus Dumbledore trying to guide Newt Scamander in the coming battle with Grindelwald.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp. The film is written by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling and directed by veteran Harry Potter film director David Yates, who also directed Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Redmayne has teased that the film has plenty of surprises and connections for Harry Potter fans.

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor said. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo [Rowling] is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way, these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet.

“There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

One such connection is the reveal that Claudia Kim is playing Nagini, Lord Voldemort’s snake who we now know was a Maledictus.

Fogler has teased a much darker film than the original.

“It reminds me a lot of The Empire Strikes Back,” Fogler said. “The first movie is so positive. It’s sweet and lovely. But this time everybody is really put under fire. People are gonna see this like a 100 times just to get everything. They’re going to be going nuts that they have to wait for the next one.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th. Its sequel will follow on November 20, 2020.