Marvel's Fantastic Four: Jodie Comer Breaks Silence on Casting Rumors

It's been nearly a decade since audiences last saw a live-action Sue Storm in a Fantastic Four movie, most recently played by Kate Mara, and fans have speculated about who could be the next to take over the role in the years since, but Jodie Comer recently shot down hopes that she would be taking on the role anytime soon. Back in 2019, The Walt Disney Company regained the rights to the characters, which were previously held by 20th Century Fox, so with a Fantastic Four confirmed to be on the way, casting theories have been heating up in recent years. Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

When asked by Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz if she was familiar with Sue Storm and the Fantastic Four, Comer replied, "I am now, after the last year." When asked more specifically about whether she has ever met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Comer admitted, "No. Guys, I don't know anything about it. I feel like, when I say this, people are like, 'Okay.' It's like you can't win either way."

In addition to shooting down rumors that anything related to Sue Storm was already in the works for Comer, she went on to detail that she doesn't currently see herself being interested in joining any major franchise that would require her to stick with such a long-running storyline and commitment.

"I think never say never, but right now, no. But I think never say never, right?" the actor confessed in regards to her interest in a massive franchise. "I think, as I said before, usually when you finish one project, you then wanna try something very different. So, I don't know, maybe."

Back in the '90s, Marvel faced some serious financial challenges, resulting in them selling off the cinematic rights to beloved characters. The Fantastic Four earned two feature films, neither of which earned much critical acclaim, and then earned another film in 2015. Along with the Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios also regained the rights to the X-Men in 2019, opening up a world of possibilities for the franchise's future, though unlike the Fantastic Four, the X-Men cinematic series became a major success in its own right.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates on what actors could take on these iconic roles, yet it sounds as though Comer's casting is currently unlikely.

Fantastic Four is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

Would you like to see Comer take the role? Let us know in the comments!