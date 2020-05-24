Fantastic Four Director Addresses Possibility of the "Trank Cut"

✖

Millions of tweets later and Warner Brothers will soon release Zack Snyder's Justice League, the official name the studio is calling the "Snyder Cut" of the Justice League theatrical release. Shortly afterward, fans instantly started campaigning for David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad, a movement the director has already cast doubt on. Now, people are asking Josh Trank if fans will ever see his cut on Fox's Fantastic Four reboot. If you were still holding out hope to see the cut the filmmaker intended, you might not want to hold your breath. Trank quickly shot down the idea on Twitter Saturday night.

After a fan said they were "coming for" Fantastic Four next, Trank issued a super simple response: "No need."

No need. — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) May 20, 2020

The production of the Fox reboot was mired with plenty of controversies, which found Trank depart the project towards the end of principal photography. At the time, the filmmaker just had a few features under his belt and admits his actions were "arrogant" for that specific point in his career.

"What I tried to do with Fantastic Four was so arrogant for somebody who hadn't really gotten the handle of his own skill set as a filmmaker to do that kind of stuff with it," Trank said in. "I obviously loved what I was doing at the time and thought I was onto something, but when I take a look back, I'm able to, as a film man, remove myself and enjoy the works of James Gunn and Zack Snyder … Zack Snyder is a visual genius and clearly he has a very passionate fan base, so it's not like it's not spoken of enough, but I think he's incredible."

In that same interview, Trank admitted he felt bitter towards the filmmakers that got a stab at movies from Marvel Studios.

"I think it's important to be honest with yourself and admit that," Trank adds. "I know a lot of people who you can see it in their eyes that that's how they feel — the way that I was feeling — but they would never say it. I think it's important to say it because it allows you to advance and grow on your own personal path."

He concludes, "Why I bring up James Gunn as an example of somebody I find to be very inspiring while he's doing things that are totally different than where I'm going is that I aspire to someday end up in a place where I've found my own type of James Gunn home like he found and now has."

Fantastic Four is now available wherever movies are sold.

Would you go see the Fantastic Four Trank Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.