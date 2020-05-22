Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Casts Doubt On ReleaseTheAyerCut

✖

With fans having gotten their wish from Warner Bros. in the form of Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max, the next wish is already on the table. Fans want to see David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad, a version of the film which is quite different from the theatrical version which is something Ayer has never been very shy of revealing. Now, though, Ayer is casting a bit of doubt on whether or not his cut of the movie will ever be completed and released. Fans started tagging him in tweets using #ReleaseTheAyerCut but Ayer seems to think it's a long shot.

"It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB - it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship," Ayer said. "My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine." The director has been much more vocal about the cut in the past, as this feels a bit more like a move to free himself of liability should fans start rallying the same way they did when Snyder was releasing images and details from his version of Justice League. It's also a stark change from his "Standing by," tweet following the Snyder Cut announcement which seemed to imply his interest in releasing the alternate version.

See Ayer's tweet for yourself below!

It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB - it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine. https://t.co/Prlp8bPgy4 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 21, 2020

The director recently revealed some major details of his cut, such as Diablo having survived the movie and Deadshot and Harley Quinn having found a romance. Other changes include the flashback sequence establishing the histories of the characters who join the team having played out in real time, unlike the theatrical cut of the film. Having already made money with Suicide Squad at the box office, putting the same additional money into Suicide Squad as they are into Justice League might be of interest for AT&T if they're looking for content which would drive subscribers for HBO Max. Then again, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set for release in August of 2021, and having two Suicide Squad titles releasing close to each other might not be of interest.

Ayer is not the only major player commenting on the possibility of his cut of Suicide Squad being released, though.

The official AT&T Twitter account, representing the parent company to Warner Bros., was asked by a fan if the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad would be released and AT&T did not rule it out. "Anything is possible," the account said. "All it takes is a little magic."

Anything is possible. All it takes is a little magic. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q418GTJodw — AT&T (@ATT) May 22, 2020

Will we see Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad? Who knows. At this point, it really does seem like anything is possible.

Do you want to see Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.