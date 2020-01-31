F9 Trailer Features the Return of Tokyo Drift’s Sean Boswell

After months of waiting, and an hour-long live concert in Miami, the trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has finally been released online for all to enjoy. Of course, after watching said trailer, every Fast Saga fan on planet Earth has been talking about the return of Sung Kang as Han, but it looks like everyone completely overlooked a quick shot halfway through the trailer that featured another surprising Tokyo Drift comeback. Two minutes and 15 seconds into the F9 trailer, Lucas Black pops his head into the frame, revealing the long-awaited return of Sean Boswell.

If you blink you’ll probably miss Black’s cameo in the trailer, as he disappears so quickly after arriving on-screen. But it’s not a situation where he’s hiding in the back of a room and only eagle-eyed fans will notice him, either. Sean Boswell is in the F9 trailer in a major way, meaning we’ll likely see a good bit of the character in the movie when it arrives this summer.

Sean Boswell was the main character in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, which was the third film in the franchise but takes place between Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. Han dies in the film but later appears in Fast Five, confirming that Tokyo Drift is canonically later in the timeline. Black briefly appeared in Furious 7 in a short scene that connected the film to Tokyo Drift, when Dom went to Japan to investigate Han’s death.

So while this isn’t technically the first time Sean has appeared outside Tokyo Drift, it’s the first time he’ll have a chance to participate in the rest of the story. It’s really the first time the character will take part in the franchise and interact with other Furious stars.

Also returning in F9 is Earl, another character from Tokyo Drift, played by Jason Tobin. Earl is the character in the trailer standing behind Sean, explaining the rocket car to Tej and Roman.

F9 arrives in theaters on May 22nd.