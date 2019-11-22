Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Producer Reveals Status of Sequel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia reports studio Universal Pictures is “extremely happy” with the performance of the David Leitch-directed blockbuster that grossed $758 million over the summer to become this year’s eighth highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office. Garcia, who produced the first Fast & Furious spinoff alongside star and Seven Bucks Productions partner Dwayne Johnson, reveals there have been talks about a sequel re-teaming its titular frenemies — Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw — while Universal revs up Fast & Furious 9, racing into theaters May 2020.

“We are having conversations, we were so happy with how it did,” Garcia told ComicBook.com. “The studio was extremely happy and there’s been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay out. Obviously [Fast & Furious 9] is on its way. That’s going to do great things. Taking some bits from that, cause it’s all a shared universe and it’s all in the works.”

Johnson previously appeared to hint at a return to the mothership franchise in a September Instagram post, where Johnson declared an end to his feud with Fast & Furious star and producer Vin Diesel.

“I just want to say thank you guys so, so much. You have officially made Hobbs & Shaw not only a massive, global success — as we’ve just crossed $750 million dollars at the global box office — but also, you helped enable a build-out and an expansion of the Fast and Furious universe,” Johnson said in his gym-set video, adding, “I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw.”

Johnson, who boarded the franchise in 2011’s Fast Five before co-starring in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, said his years-long goal was “to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could. If I could do that, then I’ve done my job. And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support.”

Then, Johnson added, referring to Diesel’s Fast & Furious character Dominic Toretto, “And of course, all roads lead to one thing… I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

Diesel is joined by franchise co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and returning Fate of the Furious co-stars Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron in the still-untitled Fast 9.

Joining the Fast 9 ensemble are franchise newcomers Michael Rooker and John Cena. Fast Five director Justin Lin directs both 9 and Fast & Furious 10, dated May 22, 2020 and April 2, 2021, respectively.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD.