Fast & Furious 9: John Cena Wants a Place at the Fast Family Table in F10

Fast & Furious franchise newcomer John Cena hopes for a “place at the table” in Fast 10, should his Jakob Toretto survive this summer’s Fast & Furious 9. Described as an assassin, high-performance driver and skilled master thief, Jakob is the forsaken younger brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), who is reunited with sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) in the next entry in the Fast Saga that once again pits Toretto’s high-speed crew — Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) — against criminal mastermind Cipher (Charlize Theron), who appears to be orchestrating Jakob’s bad deeds.

“I would be grateful for a place at the table. I hope Fast 9 is a tremendous success, I hope we get to do it again, and by we I mean me,” Cena told MTV International during an interview with director Justin Lin. “You’ve got the pen, kid, I don’t know, we’ll see.”

“I’m not putting any spoilers out there, I’m just putting my thoughts out into the universe,” Cena continued. “Because if I put them out into the universe, maybe they will actually become reality. Maybe John Cena could be in Fast 10, maybe Justin could direct it, I don’t know!”

The first F9 trailer presents Jakob as the franchise’s latest baddie — he’s seen warring with his older brother across the globe — but Cena says it’s “not true” he’s playing the film’s villain.

“We’ll leave it for the audience, we’ll leave it for the Fast family around the world to decide who’s bad and who’s good,” Cena previously told ET Online. “Keep in mind, the trailer shows just enough for you to have a ton of questions — and me not to be able to answer any of them!”

Diesel agreed, adding it will be up to audiences to decide if Jakob is good or bad — or somewhere in the middle.

“Like, all the characters in this saga, they are multidimensional and there are no cookie-cutter characters,” Diesel told ET. “They all have layers, as we’ve seen… But we’re so excited about this!”

Fast & Furious 9 opens May 22, followed by Fast & Furious 10, out April 2, 2021.