MCU Fans Just Discovered Another Tragic Bucky Barnes Moment (& It’s Heartbreaking)

Bucky Barnes is the best friend anyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could ask for. Despite becoming an assassin for Hydra known as the Winter Soldier, Bucky turns over a new leaf after the Wakandans remove the programming from his mind. He helps his best friend, Steve Rogers, and the rest of the Avengers fight off Thanos’s forces in Avengers: Infinity War and comes back for more in Avengers: Endgame. Steve leaves Bucky behind after the fight, opting to go back and live with Peggy Carter. It’s not all doom and gloom for Bucky, though, as he finds a new pal in Sam Wilson, who becomes the latest Captain America.

Sadly, Bucky and Sam’s relationship is deteriorating somewhat, to the point where they may not be on speaking terms when Avengers: Doomsday kicks off. It’s hard not to think back to all the difficult moments Bucky has had over the years after this latest falling out. In fact, MCU recently came across another heartbreaking Bucky moment that’s been flying under the radar since 2011.

Bucky Barnes Can’t Enjoy Life After His Meeting With Hydra

At the start of Captain America: The First Avenger, Bucky is gearing up to leave America behind to fight in World War II. The 107th Infantry Regiment is shipping out to Europe, and Steve Rogers would love nothing more than to join them. He doesn’t look the part, unfortunately, and his health issues make him unfit for combat. Despite his flaws, Abraham Erskine sees something in Steve and gives him the Super Soldier Serum, which allows him to become Captain America. The Star-Spangled Man travels all over Europe to inspire the troops, but he doesn’t see any combat until he hears that the 107th is missing behind enemy lines. With Howard Stark and Peggy Carter’s help, Steve finds Bucky and rescues him from Hydra.

Bucky isn’t the same after his run-in with Arnim Zola. It’s hard to grasp the amount of changes that Bucky goes through until Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when he confronts Steve after being under Hydra’s control for decades. However, The First Avenger appears to sneak in at least one major tease before Bucky falls off the train and disappears. A TikTok video focuses on Bucky’s face as he sits at the bar with Steve after returning to camp. He’s drinking alcohol of some sort, but it doesn’t seem to do the trick, leaving him feeling strange. It’s an easy-to-miss moment because Steve is in the spotlight, but taking that drink is truly the start of Bucky’s tragic MCU story. The moment highlights how the physical transformation he’s undergoing renders the effects of alcohol useless.

The MCU Never Lets Bucky Barnes Catch a Break

It takes Steve 70 years to realize that Bucky is going through his own transformation. The old friends duke it out in The Winter Soldier, and the only reason both of them make it out alive is because Steve gets through to Bucky, reminding him of a promise he made when they were younger. However, Bucky is tired of fighting and decides to live in Romania, where he can learn about his past and get back his groove. Helmut Zemo has other plans for him, though, framing the bombing at the United Nations on him and putting him on Tony Stark’s radar.

Zemo eventually reveals to Tony that Bucky is the one responsible for his parents’ deaths, which enrages the hero. Captain America tries to reason with Iron Man, but it’s too late, as he has to fight his teammate to save his best friend. After getting Bucky away from Tony, Steve sends him to Wakanda, where his mind can be cleared. Of course, there’s no rest for the formerly wicked, as Bucky has to fight Thanos and come to grips with being dusted. Once all that is over and Sam Wilson finally accepts the shield, Bucky’s life appears to be back on track. He becomes a member of the United States Congress and helps start the New Avengers. The MCU just doesn’t know when to leave well enough alone, though.

Despite having a new team and a swanky costume, Bucky loses the person he’s closest to. Telling the other New Avengers about his conversations with Sam probably makes him reflect on a time when life was simple, and he could grab a drink with his buddy Steve without it reminding him of everything that’s wrong with him.

Captain America: The First Avenger is streaming on Disney+.

Did you catch Bucky's tragic moment at the bar in Captain America: The First Avenger?