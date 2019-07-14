Fast & Furious Producer Reveals if The Rock Would Work With Vin Diesel Again

The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood today, dominating box offices across the globe. And with the release of the first spinoff in the series with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw about to hit, fans continue to wonder about the relationship between the franchise’s two biggest stars: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel.

With producer Hiram Garcia on the red carpet for Hobbs & Shaw, Variety asked him whether or not the Rock would return to the main series in the future. Garcia danced around the question, but seemed hopeful.

“Sure, I mean, look. This isn’t about a separate world, this is a world that feeds into the Fast & Furious. We just did it out of order. Whereas the Avengers and Marvel universe, they started with their spinoffs and they got to Avengers, we started with our Avengers in Fast & Furious and now we’re starting to spin it off. But it’s to help support the Fast & Furious universe because obviously we have plans for 9 and 10, but who doesn’t want an 11, 12, and 13, so forth?”

Variety’s Marc Malkin pressed even further and asked if Johnson would work with Diesel again in a future film.

“Anything is possible, my friend. Anything is possible,” Garcia responded. “It’s show business!”

Johnson and Diesel famously clashed while filming The Fate of The Furious to the point where the two took shots at each other on social media. It seems like they’ve yet to bury the hatchet, as Johnson took to social media to call an unnamed cast member “too chickenshit” and a “candy ass.”

When Johnson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host tried to get an answer out of him.

“In 2016, you allegedly called Vin Diesel a ‘candy ass’ and ‘unprofessional’ on Instagram, and didn’t film any scenes together on The Fate of The Furious,” Cohen asked. “What was the most unprofessional behavior you witnessed from Vin on set, and will you ever film a scene with Vin again?”

“I gotta plead the fifth on that,” Johnson replied.

Diesel has yet to comment on the feud publicly save for a vague Facebook video in which he said that everything will be revealed in time.

The feud might have helped play into the Rock getting his own spinoff film with Jason Statham, though Universal was already hoping to leverage their popularity to expand the franchise.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premieres in theaters on August 2nd.