Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read Delayed Due to Tech Issues

Table reads of classic films and TV shows have been a major trend throughout this pandemic, as it provides fans with a way to experience both new and nostalgic content, and all of it can be created with participants staying at a distance. The next of these events is a table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which is being organized by Dane Cook and will raise money for star Sean Penn's CORE humanitarian organization. While folks have been looking forward to the reading of Amy Heckerling and Cameron Crowe's beloved film, technical difficulties have caused yet another delay in its arrival.

The Fast Times table read was supposed to take place on August 20th, and was briefly moved to August 21st to avoid conflict with the Democratic National Convention. Now, there is currently no date set for the event.

“We want to deliver the absolute best night of entertainment possible and raise money for two incredible organizations,” Cook said of the delay. “The technical issues were insurmountable. Class will be back in session soon!”

Whenever the table read does take place, it should be an incredibly popular event for fans, considering just how many major stars are taking part in the project. In addition to Cook and Penn, the cast of the read includes Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, and Brad Pitt. While Penn is participating in the read, he won't be playing the role of Spicoli, the character that he made famous in the original film.

“I’m honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it,” said Heckerling. “And I’m a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart, and I fully support CORE and all of his causes.”

“Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world," added Crowe. "We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”

“On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work," said Penn. "I’m always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!”

