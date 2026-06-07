Is This What LEGO’s KPop Demon Hunters First Set Will Look Like?

Despite the sequel not coming until 2029, KPop Demon Hunters fans still have new releases to look forward to in the meantime. Not only are there 3 KPop Demon Hunters releases confirmed with full details for this year, but new Kayou trading cards are now on sale, and LEGO is on the verge of finally revealing their first sets, with multiple planned to release into 2027. There’s more besides that, but it’s arguably the LEGO sets that are most exciting. Sadly, other than a very brief tease in February, there’s been no news of what the first set will actually look like. But there may be a hint already online.

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Back in February, LEGO released a short teaser, showing only Derpy the cat’s paw and a flower pot, hinting that the first set would include the iconic familiar from the demonic underworld. Subsequent rumors suggested the set would be Derpy and his companion bird, Sussie, but beyond that, nothing has been revealed, despite the promise that the set would be revealed in Spring 2026. That deadline has now passed, which is unlike LEGO, but licensing deals are more complex than they may seem from the outside. That said, we may already have a very good idea of what the Derpy set is going to look like, thanks to a LEGO Ideas set whose status remains as “under review”, as it has since summer 2025, while another later set also hitting the required 10,000 supporters and being officially rejected by the LEGO Ideas board. Here’s what the Derpy set that’s under review looks like:

The LEGO Ideas Derpy Set Could Reveal What the Official Set Will Look Like

There are some factors here to consider. First, the design is excellent, capturing the essence of the animated characters – Derpy in particular. Crucially, the face is also built in a similar way to LEGO’s Creator Playful Cat set, with a very similar snout. The legs are going to be different, as confirmed by the teaser, with fully articulated ankle joints rather than the solid blocks of the Truman set. The broader chest of Derpy wouldn’t work with the Playful Cat design, and the fan-made set is more fitting with the film version. The tail is very imaginative, but LEGO’s approach to tails for their previous cat sets tend to use more bespoke pieces. It feels very likely that we’ll see the same tongue out with the message to Rumi attached.

And finally, the matter of the other KPop Demon Hunters set I’ve already mentioned. The Derpy and Sussie set above (which also comes with a backdrop and Huntrx minifigures) was added to LEGO Ideas on July 16, 2025, by Truman Brickz, and reached the 10,000 supporters in November, with the review set to begin in January 2026. The other set – another Derpy set, but with a more stylized design that looks a lot like a traditional Chinese dancing dragon was actually added to LEGO Ideas 2 days later, on July 18, 2025 but gained 10,000 supporters far quicker – by August, with the review period starting in September. It was officially rejected 7 months later, the same timeline that the Truman set has now also achieved without an announcement. It seems inevitable that the set will be rejected, because the timelines of the official announcement of the LEGO Derpy set came very quickly after the review period for the Truman set. Sadly, that means it’s unlikely we’ll see this exact set approved. But the design does feel like it will be close to what is revealed.

Would you like the first official LEGO KPop Demon Hunters set to closely resemble the excellent LEGO Ideas set? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!