Fast X Director Teases "Evolution" for Jason Momoa's Dante

Universal Pictures recently released the highly anticipated tenth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, bringing back all important characters, including Dwayne Johnson. Fast X was pretty successful at the box office, and they announced two sequels to wrap up the main saga. Franchise alum Justin Lin was initially set to return as the director for Fast X and ended up leaving the project as filming began. Louis Leterrier winds up taking his place as director and crushes it. One of the highlights of Fast X had to be Jason Momoa's villainous Dante, and now something significant is being teased about his character going forward. In a new interview with Empire, Leterrier is teasing how Dante will evolve in the upcoming sequels.

"Let's do something else," Leterrier teased about Momoa's Dante in the upcoming sequel. "It's never twice the same with Jason. Dante will truly evolve. Let's explore something we haven't seen before."

Leterrier went on to praise the duality of Momoa's performance in Fast X. "He was fuelled by vengeance. He could have played it dark, angry. But it was interesting to play with the duality and the push-pull within the character, where within the same sentence he's laughing and feels the pain of losing everything. Only an actor like Jason could have done that."

Michelle Rodriguez Praises Fast X Director

Michelle Rodriguez has a major role in the tenth Fast and the Furious movie and while they originally had director problems, the actress reveals that Leterrier actually saved Fast X.

"You're ready to shoot the thing, you don't have a finished third act and your director just quit. Welcome to the heartache," Michelle Rodriguez recently told the LA Times during a feature for Fast X. She was recalling how Fast X had to pivot when switching directors. "There's tears, because you don't want things to end up wack because people are rushing things or they're worried about money so they forget the integrity of the thing. You wonder, 'Will they find someone who's passionate enough to take this on and care enough?'"

Rodriguez also explained how Leterrier "opened the doors of creativity". She continued, "He saved us. He saved our ass."

What Happens in Fast X?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Cipher, who now joins forces with Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for his father's death.

Fast X sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

Fast X is now available in digital download, 4K Blu-Ray, and DVD.

