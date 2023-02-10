Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. Considering multiple characters have returned from the dead over the years, it wouldn't be too surprising if we saw Gadot play Gisele again. However, Gadot wasn't seen in the new trailer, and it's currently unclear if she'll actually be in the film. Last night, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sung Kang, who plays Han in the franchise. Of course, Han and Gisele are a fan-favorite couple, so we asked the actor about the possibility of Gadot's return.

"Why can't she?" Kang replied when we brought up the idea of Gisele being resurrected like Han. "I would," he added when asked if he'd like to see the couple together again. "Who doesn't? Who doesn't want a load of Gal Gadot in their life?"

During the chat, Kang also talked about the upcoming showdown between Han and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

"Oh, yeah," Kang teased when we asked if there will be a follow-up to the F9 post-credit scene. When we asked if fans are going to be happy, he added, "Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. I think it's going to be equal or even more on this one."

Will Fast X End The Fast Saga?

Fast X will actually serve as the penultimate movie in The Fast Saga. It was previously announced that the series would end with the eleventh installment.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

You can check out our full interview with Kang above. Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.