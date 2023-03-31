Fast X Releases Featurette for the Fans and the Family

The first The Fast and the Furious landed in theaters more than 20 years ago, though the franchise is arguably now more popular than ever, with a new Fast X featurette looking back on the family seen in the films and the fans who have been along for the journey the whole way. This new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie highlights how the fans have motivated the cast and crew of the franchise, while also showcasing how some of the newcomers to the franchise were fans long before getting the opportunity to actually get involved in the series. You can check out the new featurette below before Fast X lands in theaters on May 19th.

Per press release, "The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything -- and everyone -- that Dom loves, forever.

"In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

"Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

"Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk) and written by Justin Lin (F9) & Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

"The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto."

Fast X lands in theaters on May 19th.

