Fast X Reveals New Looks at Brie Larson and Jason Momoa's Characters

The Fast franchise continues to expand. After early installments focused on Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Paul Walker's characters in a street racing setting, Fast Five upped the ante by bringing in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and evolved the narrative into a global, action-heavy affair. This trend continued for the subsequent films, as A-List action stars like Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and John Cena were welcomed into the ensemble. This May's Fast X will be no different, as Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson are entering the Fast & Furious world as Dante and Tess, respectively.

New looks at the Fast rookies have arrived in the latest issue of Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar). Larson and Momoa stand alongside Vin Diesel on the cover, with Larson's Tess looking down and away from the central character while Momoa's Dante gives a piercing stare at Diesel's Dom Toretto.

(Photo: Total Film, Universal)

Within the pages of the magazine itself come still images from Fast X. Tess approaches Dom and offers him a beer, indicating a friendship between the two.

(Photo: Total Film, Universal)

Dante stands by his lonesome in a village, holding what appears to be a phone. His clothes are still in pristine condition, likely meaning that this shot comes well before he engages in any fisticuffs.

(Photo: Total Film, Universal)

Despite this film being their freshman year within the Fast franchise, both Tess and Dante have familiar lineages. Tess is the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, the government agent that first showed up in Furious 7. He went on to appear in both The Fate of the Furious as well as F9, but it is unclear if he survived the events of the plane crash from his most recent showing. As of this writing, Russell is not confirmed to appear in Fast X.

Momoa's Dante goes back even further, as he is the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who was killed during the events of Fast Five. Dante is bent on vengeance, as he is going after Dom specifically to get revenge for Dom's crew killing his father.

"Dante is in awe of Dom. He's analyzed him. There's nowhere to hide, because he knows Dom better than he knows himself," Fast X director Louis Leterrier said of the film's villain. "Dom truly meets his match with Dante. Family goes both ways. There's family on your side. There's also family on the other person's side. When the family that was your super-strength becomes your Achilles' heel, it's where you're going to get wounded the most."

Fast X hits theaters on May 19th.