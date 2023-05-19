Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Addresses The Film's Surprise Returns (Exclusive)

The Fast Saga is almost out of fuel. As emphasized by Vin Diesel and company, Fast X represents the beginning of the end for the billion-dollar action franchise and starting a final narrative that will either be wrapped up in a second part or a complete Fast X trilogy. This has led to an all hands on deck mentality from the Fast and Furious franchise, as talent from just about every installment is coming together for these last films. Original stars like Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are still operating at large while recent additions such as John Cena and Charlize Theron find themselves in prominent positions as Fast nears the finish line.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers from Fast X.

Even as trailer footage revealed the bulk of the ensemble, Fast X still kept a couple of returns secret. Before credits roll, Gal Gadot's Gisele makes her first Fast and Furious appearance since 2013's Fast & Furious 6, captaining a submarine to rescue Rodriguez's Letty and Theron's Cypher.

The surprises did not stop there. Fast X's post credits scene showcases a team of officers raiding a facility in search of Jason Momoa's Dante. Dante eventually makes contact with one of the officers, singling this particular man out for being the one who pulled the trigger on his father during Fast Five. This man removes his mask to reveal himself as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs. This is Hobbs's first main Fast and Furious appearance since 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Fast X director Louis Leterrier addressed the surprise returns in the film.

"The thing with this one is we're nearing the end. We've been very open about it that this is the end of the road and we're near the end. So there's no character that is not talked about or mentioned," Leterrier said. "Everybody in this franchise, literally, as you saw, is mentioned or seen. Just to tell you, that's just the beginning. You will see. That's all I have to say. You will see."

An untitled sequel to Fast X is set to arrive in 2025, with Leterrier returning as director and both Gadot and Johnson expected to continue where their brief Fast X scene left off. Leterrier's tease of these being "just the beginning" indicates that even more former stars will find their way back into the franchise come the next installment.

Fast X is now in theaters.