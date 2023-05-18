Fast X: Post-Credit Scene Explained, How Many Are There?

Fast X has arrived and the newest Fast & Furious movie is now playing in theaters around the world! Ever since F9 was released in theaters the talk of a final chapter in the series has been ever present for star and producer Vin Diesel. Enter Fast X, the first of at least a two-part story, which could very well become a three-part story. Knowing that more is coming in the franchise, Fast X's ending wastes no time in setting up what will come next with a post-credit scene that confirms what fans can expect. Spoilers for the Fast X will be found below!

How many post-credit scenes are in Fast X?

Like previous movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, the ones that actually had a post-credit scene at least, Fast X only has one scene that plays. Fans eager to see the Fast X post-credit scene don't have to wait long as it starts to roll right after the first batch of credits. There is no scene after the full credits have run, only the one mid-credits scene.

What happens in the Fast X post-credit scene?

As Fast & Furious fans may know, the big reveal of the Fast X post-credit scene was revealed in a shocking news report last week, but now we actually have some context, and it makes sense after the entire movie. Fast X centers around Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, a new villain who has been potting revenge on Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto for ten years. Momoa is revealed to be the son of Hernan Reyes from Fast Five, with new footage shot to place him in the events of that movie.

Now that we have that context, the Fast X post-credit scene goes as follows: A team of special-ops soldiers break into a giant, empty mansion. They wander around, clearing the rooms and finding nothing, until they enter a room with a TV and a phone. Playing on the TV is an old couple singing a country song "Happy Trails." When the phone rings, a soldier, with a recognizably gigantic frame, answers it, only to hear Jason Momoa's voice.

Dante's message has found the person he was seeking out, noting that while Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto stole all his father's money, there was someone else that pulled the trigger...Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs. Having been absent since The Fate of the Furious, and publicly saying he wouldn't come back to the franchise, Johnson lowers his mask and reveals himself to be back as the fan-favorite character, crushing the phone with his bare hand.