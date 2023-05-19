Fast X Director Teases "Peace Treaty" for Film's Post-Credit Scene

Fast X is now playing in theaters, and the movie features the return of many fan favorites from the franchise in addition to some exciting newcomers and a few big surprises. Last week, the movie's post-credit scene was spoiled early after the movie had its big premiere in Rome, and fans were shocked to learn about an unexpected cameo. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The movie's post-credit scene featured an appearance by Luke Hobbs, the character who was played by Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock in multiple films. This was especially surprising because franchise star Vin Diesel made a public plea to Johnson back in 2021 to attempt to persuade him to return. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and claimed he would not be returning to play Hobbs again. Not only did the movie see the return of Johnson, but it also saw the return of Gal Gadot's Gisele, who seemingly died in the sixth movie. This week, Fast X director Louis Leterrier spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how he managed to get Johnson to change his mind.

"The peace treaty," Leterrier repeated with a laugh. "I kind of did. We all did. Ultimately, the movie did. I didn't know Dwayne, personally, but we reached out to Dwayne and Dwayne's team. We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back, saying, "We should work together." And then I had this idea and I presented it to the producers and the studio. And then we reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, "Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first." So he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking. It was very smooth, and frankly, as a fan, I could not conceive continuing the franchise without either Dwayne or Gal Gadot. This franchise was built by actors and characters. The set pieces are wonderful. They keep you entertained and keep you shoving popcorn in your mouth, but the characters make this franchise what it is."

What Did The Rock Say About Never Returning To The Fast Saga?



"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson previously said to CNN during an expansive interview reflecting on his career. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said. "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

Thankfully, things change! You can catch The Rock in Fast X in theaters now.