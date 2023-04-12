Fast X: New Teaser Showcases Jason Momoa's Villainous Character

When the Fast X trailer was released back in February, tickets for the tenth installment went on sale early. The highly-anticipated movie is finally hitting theaters next month and it marks "the beginning of the end" of the franchise. Today, the official social media accounts for the film reminded fans that tickets are already on sale, and they shared a teaser in the process. There's a lot of fun content in the video, including moments featuring the franchise's newest villain: Jason Momoa as Dante.

"A war has been declared. Get tix to #FASTX now: https://tickets.fastxmovie.com," @TheFastSaga shared on Twitter today. You can check out the teaser below:

How Does Jason Momoa's Character Tie In To The Fast Saga?

Jason Momoa's Dante is actually the son of the villain from Fast Five. You can read the official description of Fast X's connection to Fast Five here: "In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

What Has Michelle Rodriguez Said About Jason Momoa?

Recently, longtime Fast Saga star Michelle Rodriguez attended the Fast X trailer launch event and talked to ET about the many stars who have appeared in the franchise and shared her thoughts on Momoa.

"Oh, hell yeah," Rodriguez said of Momoa's new villainous character. "He's a playful one, that one. He can be malicious, but he can be playful. So, it's really exciting to watch. It's like a new, fresh energy." She added, "There's something charming about him ... He does everything with a smirk, and there's something really cute about that." She joked, "Maybe it's just that he's hot ... Maybe I'm just thrown off because he's so hot."

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X opens in theaters on May 19th.