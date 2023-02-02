Fast X: How Rita Moreno Joined the Fast & Furious Franchise Revealed

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Fast X, the tenth film within the main Fast & Furious franchise. The blockbuster film will be arriving later this summer, and will feature a roster of familiar and new faces. Among them is the beloved Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno, who has been cast as the grandmother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto, and she's now revealing how she joined the family. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rita Moreno and her grandson, Justin Fisher, spoke about her joining the franchise — and revealed that Fisher himself was a key part of it.

"[Vin and I] caught up and grabbed drinks after the event, and he's so fond of my grandma," Fisher explained. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her, it's all tone.'"

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.