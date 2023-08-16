Fast X Gets Peacock Premiere Date

After being unleashed in theaters earlier this year and landing on home video in recent weeks, Fast X is confirmed to be landing on Peacock as its exclusive streaming home next month. In addition to Fast X, a number of other recent entries into the Fast and Furious franchise will be available to stream on Peacock, including Furious 7, Fate of the Furious, and the spin-off film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Since the platform launched, Peacock has become a go-to destination for fans of Universal Pictures releases. Fast X will stream on Peacock starting September 15th.

The sequel is described, "Ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.'s underground racing scene, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve, and outdrive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows. More lethal than any other enemy they've faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who's fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante's ultimate target."

Also joining the Peacock lineup are Fast & Furious 6 on September 15th, Furious 7 on October 1st, Fate of the Furious on September 15th, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on September 15th.

Heading into the theatrical release of the film, fans were expecting this to be the penultimate chapter in the decades-long saga, though at the film's world premiere, star Vin Diesel claimed that Fast X might be kicking off a trilogy. While supporting the sequel's home video release, director Louis Leterrier weighed in on whether we can really expect two more movies.

"The one thing about Vin is like when he's on a press line, he will say anything to get out of that press line," Leterrier joked to GamesRadar+. "And I'm kind of like him and go, 'Yeah, sure, we will go to the moon in the next one. Bye.' And then you never forget!"

He continued, "Obviously the next one is coming, and then yeah, one movie at a time. I think the one thing that Hollywood keeps reminding us is that it's one step at a time, put one foot forward at a time. Let's count our blessings. We're very lucky this movie was well-received and well-loved, people went to see it in a movie theater and now they're going to see it at home. It's one at a time. I mean maybe what he was saying is that there's 25 years of filmmaking and storytelling, three acts, two hours and two movies, between the last one and this one, might not be enough to tell the story that is needed, and that's what we're figuring out these days."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Fast X lands on Peacock on September 15th.

