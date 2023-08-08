Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Wrote Entire Scenes Just for Jason Momoa's Villain

Fast X crashed into theaters earlier this year, taking the universe of automobiles and lovable characters to new heights. Among the cast of Fast X is Dante (Jason Momoa), whole previously-unseen role in the events of Fast Five becomes a catalyst for a lot of mayhem. Momoa's portrayal of Dante may have been one of the most buzzed-about elements of Fast X — and now we have some insight as to how it came together. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about Fast X's home release date, director Louis Leterrier spoke about working with Momoa to craft Dante's distinct personality.

"It's sort of like pushing him, realizing that we have the same sense of humor and sensibilities about movies and characters, and how the greatest villains are also the ones that are more personified and exciting. [The] threat comes through humor, and humor comes through danger, and just having those switches made us realize that we're on a common ground. And then we started working, we started rehearsing, we started [to] come up with new dialogue and new scenes — frankly, entire scenes for his character. But it's Jason, I would not have been able to do it with anyone else than Jason. Whomever Dante is is a Bizarro version of Jason Momoa. The violent, angry, perverted Jason Momoa. Jason drives 1938 Bentleys, and builds these motorcycles, and has silk scarves and all that stuff. You just have to take this and then push it a little bit, and then you have Dante."

What is Fast X about?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Cipher, who now joins forces with Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for his father's death.

Fast X sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

Will Fast X Get a Sequel?

It was previously announced that the franchise's conclusion would be split into three films, with Leterrier returning, and Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson and Mortal Kombat's Oren Uziel penning the script for the next installment. The eleventh Fast film, which is tentatively titled Fast X Part 2, will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. Interestingly, this new release date places Fast X Part 2 on the same day as the Minecraft movie, which is also set to star Momoa.

"April 4th 2025... is less than 22 months away," Diesel wrote on Instagram while announcing the news. "I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World's Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won't forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do.... 7 billion means nothing if it doesn't represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn't know the FastX was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love..."

Fast X is available digitally now and will debut on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 8th.