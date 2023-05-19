Fast X: Vin Diesel Says Filming on New Sequel is "A Miracle"

✖

Fast X, the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, began production last month but things kicked off to a rocky start when director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with Vin Diesel. Lin, who had helmed multiple films in the franchise, has been replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk). Production for the film has resumed, and Diesel took to Instagram yesterday to share an update about the filming alongside Nathalie Emmanuel who joined the franchise in the seventh film as Ramsey.

"We just completed our fourth week of filming!! So grateful for the brilliant originals, the amazing family that has joined us along the journey... and extremely excited for you to see the new characters joining this mythology. Blessed and grateful. #bestcastandcrew #Fast10," Diesel wrote. You can check out the video below:

In addition to Diesel and Emmanuel, the returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is scheduled to hit theatres theaters on May 19, 2023.