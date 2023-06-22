Fast X: Vin Diesel Says He's Going Over Feedback From Fans for Part 2

Fast X was released in theaters last month, but the movie ended up underperforming at the box office. The film has made $679 million worldwide, which is less than F9's $726.2 million total. This is especially surprising when you remember F9 had the disadvantage of being one of the first films to be released after theaters reopened during the pandemic. Before that, The Fate and the Furious scored an impressive $1.239 billion at the box office. Fast X has also gotten mixed reviews, earning a 56% critics score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomoates. This week, franchise star Vin Diesel took to social media to share a video alongside his co-star, Sung Kang. The actor talked about the upcoming Fast X: Part 2, and revealed he's going over fan feedback.

"The conversation never stops," Diesel begins after a long pause. "5 AM, Caymen Islands. And the world would never realize that we're here dissecting the mythology of Fast, going over it. Going over all of the feedback from our incredible fans and how much we're just enjoying being in this creative dojo." He continued, "So much inspiration and time to reflect. And to talk and work out and to double check all the aspects that need to be hit, and this kind of scary path that we're going on for Part 2 for Fast X. We're done with our press tour and now we have time to go back to building and that's so much fun. We take it seriously because we know how important it is to all of you." You can check out the video below:

Does Vin Diesel Blame Jason Momoa For Fast X's Box Office Numbers?

Recently, there were rumors that Vin Diesel was "embarrassed" by franchise newcomer Jason Momoa for "stealing his thunder" in the film. According to the rumors, Diesel said Momoa was "overacting" in the film, and was blaming him for the bad reviews. This was especially odd considering even a lot of the negative reviews were praising Momoa's performance with many comparing him to the Joker. However, Diesel has since shut down those rumors by sharing kind words for Momoa on Instagram while announcing the release date for Fast X: Part 2.

"April 4th 2025... is less than 22 months away. I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World's Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won't forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do.... 7 billion means nothing if it doesn't represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn't know the FastX was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love," Diesel wrote. Momoa replied, "All aloha ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best times. mahalo for taking a chance with me boss man."

