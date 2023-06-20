Fast X: Gal Gadot Addresses Gisele's Shocking Return

The Fast & Furious family is for life — even if your character dies. Fast X ended with a surprise cameo by Gal Gadot, whose Gisele seemingly died during the lengthy runway chase that ended 2013's Fast & Furious 6. After resurrecting Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Han (Sung Kang), the Fast and the Furious franchise brought back Gisele in the unlikeliest of places: aboard a submarine in Antarctica. Fast X left off with Letty and Cipher (Charlize Theron) escaping an Agency black site prison as part of a plan that will continue into Fast & Furious 11.

"Wow. I wish I could say something. If I'm going to say something to you, somebody is going to jump into my room and tie my mouth," Gadot told Total Film magazine about her Fast future. Gadot added that 2009's Fast & Furious was "the first feature I'd ever done as an actress," introducing the future Wonder Woman star to global audiences — and the Fast family.

"They were the ones to give me my first opportunity, my first break in Hollywood. And I'm forever grateful for that. And they're a community. They're like family. We still keep in touch. They have a special place in my heart and it's very exciting," Gadot said. "I think that the Fast Saga... they manage to create a huge, incredible, loyal fanbase like no one else. I've seen it nowhere [else], you know? And my love to them, and the love from the fans, and my love to the fans, it just felt right this time. And it's very exciting."

Fast X is the first of a finale trilogy, which will continue with Dwayne Johnson's standalone Hobbs midquel before concluding with the untitled Fast X: Part 2 (a.k.a. Fast & Furious 11).

"The thing with this one is we're nearing the end. We've been very open about it that this is the end of the road and we're near the end. So there's no character that is not talked about or mentioned," director Louis Leterrier previously told ComicBook. "Everybody in this franchise, literally, as you saw, is mentioned or seen. Just to tell you, that's just the beginning. You will see. That's all I have to say. You will see."

Fast X is now playing in theaters and available to rent on digital; the next Fast & Furious movie is slated to open on April 4th, 2025, from Universal Pictures.