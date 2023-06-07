Fast X Star Daniela Melchior Explains Her Character's Past and Teases Future

Fast X was released in theaters last month, and the movie features the return of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in addition to many franchise favorites and some exciting newcomers. The film marks the first Fast Saga appearances by Aquaman's Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, 80 For Brady's Rita Moreno, Reacher's Alan Ritchson, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. In the film, Melchior plays Isabel, sister to Elsa Pataky's Elena Neves, the mother of Dom's son. Sadly, Elena was killed in The Fate of the Furious, but Melchior has some ideas of what Isabel and Elena's sister dynamic was like. Melchior recently spoke with Collider, and talked about her character's past as well as her future.

"I think, as in real life, many people have the same parents, they went to the same schools, they had the same experiences, or not, and they end up becoming different people and they have different paths and journeys and everything," Melchior explained. "I really think for her backstory, for Isabel's backstory, it could have been Elena went to the police school and everything, and from that she would be like, 'Oh, okay. Yeah, I know. She's the perfect daughter,' and then it would go down from there. It could have been a lot of stuff, but my way of thinking and living my character was really that I was living in her shadow even though she was with me all the time and she was very selfless and always worried about family and everything. So I didn't hate her, but I was jealous in a way, very, very deep down."

She added, "If there's a future for Isabel, I would love to explore in that way. I was thinking, the quote that I told him was, I could imagine Isabel feeling like a burden to everyone around her, and that's why she didn't want to have connections with anyone, and feeling that everything that she touches would rot. I was thinking about [it] in such a dark mode for Isabel, I don't know why!"

How Did Fast X Get The Rock Back?

Last month, Fast X director Louis Leterrier spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how he managed to get Dwyane Johnson to change his mind about returning to the franchise.

"The peace treaty," Leterrier repeated with a laugh. "I kind of did. We all did. Ultimately, the movie did. I didn't know Dwayne, personally, but we reached out to Dwayne and Dwayne's team. We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back, saying, "We should work together." And then I had this idea and I presented it to the producers and the studio. And then we reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, "Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first." So he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking. It was very smooth, and frankly, as a fan, I could not conceive continuing the franchise without either Dwayne or Gal Gadot. This franchise was built by actors and characters. The set pieces are wonderful. They keep you entertained and keep you shoving popcorn in your mouth, but the characters make this franchise what it is."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.