Final Destination: Bloodlines First Look Revealed as the Movie Reaches a Huge Milestone

Final Destination: Bloodlines has reached two major milestones on its path to theaters, with composer Tim Wynn revealing its official logo while announcing the completion of its musical score. The reveal comes from inside the editing room during the final stages of post-production, underlining the film remains firmly on track for its May 2025 release date. That’s no minor feat, considering the sixth chapter of the Final Destination movie series has overcome numerous obstacles, including pandemic-related delays and the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. As the franchise approaches its 25th anniversary, Bloodlines promises to honor its legacy while pushing the series in bold new directions, including an unprecedented worldwide IMAX release and a deeper exploration of the mythology that has captivated audiences for nearly a quarter century.

The score’s completion marks a significant milestone for a production that has undergone substantial changes since its 2019 announcement. When New Line Cinema first revealed the project, writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan crafted a script described as a “re-imagining” of the franchise. By March 2020, producer Craig Perry envisioned a story centered on first responders, stating, “These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die.” This concept was further transformed through multiple screenplay iterations, with Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick ultimately crafting the current script based on a story by Jon Watts. The sixth installment notably features the late Tony Todd returning posthumously as William Bludworth, the mysterious mortician who appeared in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5, with the story promising to explore his character’s origins.

The project faced several hurdles before locking a release date. The planned July 2023 production start in Vancouver was delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, with filming eventually taking place between March 4 and May 13, 2024, under cinematographer Christian Sebaldt. Initially announced as an HBO Max release in January 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures later shifted the film to a theatrical release including IMAX screens, marking the first time the franchise will appear in this premium format. All that spells good news for fans, indicating Warner’s confidence in the new movie.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Promises to Reinvent the Franchise

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

The Final Destination franchise distinguished itself in the horror landscape through its innovative premise of Death as an invisible force rather than a traditional antagonist. Since Jeffrey Reddick developed his original concept from a real story about a woman who avoided a doomed flight due to her mother’s premonition, the series has delivered increasingly elaborate death sequences across five films from 2000 to 2011. Each installment maintained the core premise of survivors attempting to cheat death after a premonition saves them from a catastrophic event while gradually expanding the mythology through Bludworth’s cryptic appearances.

Series creator Jeffrey Reddick has indicated this sixth installment will differ from the established formula, stating that while it remains “a true Final Destination movie,” it won’t follow the traditional pattern of “we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them.” With directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein selected from over 200 candidates after a memorable pitch meeting featuring a staged accident, Bloodlines aims to bring a fresh perspective to a franchise that has generated over $650 million across its previous five installments.

Final Destination: Bloodlines claims its next victims on May 16th.