First Image of Scooby Doo Reboot SCOOB! Reportedly Surfaces

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Incorporated team is returning to the big screen with a new animated film, and a new image seems to have given us our first look at the main canine himself. The image comes from Daniel Richtman, and looks to be a promotional poster for the upcoming reboot, which is titled SCOOB!. It features a CG animated Scooby next to a gold and green logo for the film, and at the bottom, it features the text “Only In Cinemas Summer 2020”, and while this hasn’t been confirmed by the studio, it seems like it could be legit. You can take a look at the poster below.

SCOOB! will be directed by Tony Cervone and will be produced by Chris Columbus, Charles Roven, and Allison Abbate. As for the cast, it includes some pretty impressive talent so far, with the newest additions being Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) and Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the cast will include Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, as well as the talents of Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, and Mark Wahlberg, but we aren’t sure who they are playing just yet.

The film will have the Scooby-Doo crew join forces with other popular Hanna-Barbera characters like Dynomutt, Blue Falcon, and Captain Caveman as they battle against Dick Dastardly and his forces. This will be the latest in a long line of animated Scooby-Doo projects, with the latest being Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost. That and other projects were direct to video releases though (like Daphne & Velma), and the last film project was 2004’s live-action Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Scooby-Doo’s first live-action film did quite well at the box office, bringing in $153 million domestically and $275 million worldwide. That’s why hopes were high for the sequel, but unfortunately, that didn’t perform as well, only bringing in $84 million domestically and $181 million worldwide.

The character has done much better in animated projects, and we can’t wait to see what he gets up to in this latest adventure. Hopefully, we’ll get more details soon, like a teaser or an official poster, but in the meantime let us know what you think of SCOOB! in the comments!

SCOOB! is scheduled to hit theaters on June 15th, 2020.