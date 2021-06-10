Fletch Reboot Starring Jon Hamm Begins Shooting This Month

✖

Last summer came the news that a reboot of the Fletch franchise was on the way and stepping into the role previously played by Chevy Chase would be none other than Mad Men and Baby Driver star Jon Hamm. Based on the second book in the Gregory McDonald series, the new film will be titled Confess, Fletch and has Greg Mottola, who is best known for Superbad and Adventureland, behind the camera as a director. Ahead of the start of production, Mottola has revealed on social media that shooting begins in two and a half weeks on the new project, showing off a tease of the script's cover page.

"We're hoping to start shooting in the springtime, in New York City - you know, fingers crossed," Hamm told Collider back in December. "We've got an excellent script, and an excellent director [Greg Mottola, 'Superbad'] attached, and we're going to start casting soon. It's big shoes to fill, obviously. But as I've mentioned in previous conversations, it's a reboot, it's not a remake, so we're going back to the novels and really breaking it down but hopefully bringing what people want to see. So, fingers crossed!"

In the Confess, Fletch book, Fletch finds himself as the prime suspect in one of a mysterious chain of murders. While trying to prove his innocence, Fletch will also need to find his fiancee's stolen art collection, which she acquired after her father went missing and was presumed dead.

It's unclear who else is set to appear in the film alongside Hamm.

“Fletch’s duration over audiences — whether told on paper or the big screen — entertains all and we could not be more thrilled to see what twenty-first century twist these artists create,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said previously.

“Producing this film with Jon has been a long-time dream of mine and with Zev (Borow, screenwriter) and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character,” added producer Connie Tavel.

The Chevy Chase lead Fletch and Fletch Lives were moderate success of their time but in the modern era have become synonymous with countless attempts at reviving the property. For many years filmmaker Kevin Smith was attached to make a new film, previously considering Jason Lee and Ben Affleck for the role, with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and star Zach Braff attached at yet another point.