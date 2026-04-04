Former Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Falls Through Window on Movie Set (And Crew is Now Striking Over Safety Concerns)

Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been working to make a career comeback, shooting his first film in four years with an untitled action project from The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend in South Carolina. However, production the film recently ran into an issue when crew walked off set, prompting an IATSE strike over labor issues. Now, new details about those issues and the strike has emerged and they involve significant safety concerns.

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According to Deadline, crew walked off the film’s set last week after Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne accidentally fell out of a window during the filming of a scene. Per their report, the window in the scene had been replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass that was meant to be shattered for a later stunt that did not involve actors and was only sitting loosely in the window. However, both Majors and Kilcoyne fell backwards through the unsecured window, landing about six feet to the ground. Kilcoyne reportedly needed stitches in his hands after the incident. Video shared by Deadline showed crew responding to the fall with surprise and even advising the actors to be careful of the glass.

Work on the Film Reportedly Continues (But Crew Has Had Other Concerns As Well)

Majors, for whom this film is being framed as a “comeback” role, hasn’t commented on the reported accident and Kilcoyne has reportedly returned to work with his reps having issued a statement indicating that he was taken care of and continues to “have a positive experience on the project.” However, there have reportedly been other concerns on set. The Deadline piece includes reports of props falling on crew members, black mold in buildings, and other safety concerns on the film’s set. There were also initial concerns about healthcare coverage for below-the-line crew working on the set — actors are covered by a SAG-AFTRA contract separately.

Despite the incident, it appears that production continues on the film and the strike does not appear to be an issue at this time. Producer Dallas Sonnier called the strike “illegitimate” and said that production was too busy to be concerned with it.

“We are too busy being bad as***, blowing sh*t up, flying helicopters, and killing movie terrorists to concern ourselves with four as**h*les with signs on the sidewalk and their illegitimate ‘strike,”” Sonnier said in a statement.

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