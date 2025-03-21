Jonathan Majors Addresses Marvel, Kevin Feige, and His Potential MCU Future

Jonathan Majors is still in the midst of a comeback tour attempt, following his very public and scandalous accusation, trial, and ultimate “guilty” conviction for domestic assault and harassment against an ex-girlfriend. In 2023, Disney and Marvel Studios made the bold move of firing Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise – an actor that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had once claimed was carrying the entire MCU “Multiverse Saga” on shoulders: “I said to him there’s nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his,” Feige told ComicBook back in 2022.

Well, since being dropped from his role as Kang the Conqueror – a reality-conquering warlord of the Marvel Multiverse and all his mad variants – Majors has managed to preserve his career in Hollywood, with his long-awaited star vehicle, Magazine Dreams, now set to hit theaters. With the buzz Majors is getting from the film, it’s looking like his future as an actor may not be as doomed as many predicted. So what does that mean for Disney and Marvel Studios, who already have a track record of re-hiring controversial figures after some bad controversy has passed them by (see: James Gunn)?

In his latest interview with Complex, Majors addressed where things stand with him and Marvel – specifically with his former colleagues and castmates from the franchise. When asked about whether or not he still hears from any of the other MCU stars, directors, or producers, Majors demurred a bit, before revealing that the low-key still maintains some of those relationships:

“Well, now we get into the world of like, ‘Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh.’ Yeah. The answer is yes. Directors, castmates. Definitely. I got congratulations from a few of them,” Majors explained. “A couple days ago when the Magazine Dreams trailer came out. I had a really nice one from a really cool buddy. His last name is “Man.” But no, they’ve been around in our quiet vestibules of communication where no one can be targeted or shamed for communication with me.”

But while Jonathan Majors may still get acknowledgment from some of the other actors in the MCU franchise, the same cannot be said for the man in charge: Kevin Feige.

“I really respect the man, and what he’s trying to do is extremely difficult. He literally is the architect, and he trusted me and he gave me a job. He changed my life,” Majors said in regards to Feige. “My letter to him, I won’t go into the details, but it was just to let him know, ‘I appreciate you,’ and ‘I know this is hard,’ and ‘I’m here if you need me.’ But he’s got a million other things going on. So it was like a little flare.”

Majors went on to say that this letter was the last bit of communication he’s had with Kevin Feige, as the Marvel Studios never responded. “But what are you going to do? That’s all I needed,” Majors explained. “There are no question marks in the message. I wasn’t asking him to do anything. I was just letting him know, ‘Hey, man, I understand. I feel you.’ I love Marvel. Love, love, love, love, love Kang and all my variants.”

Majors appeared in both seasons of Marvel’s Loki Disney+ series, as well as making his big screen debut as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That threequel ended with the promise that an entire army of Kangs from across the multiverse had gathered and were prepared to wage war – how the MCU intends to pivot away from that story arc, remains to be seen. There’s even been some speculation that Marvel has been kicking the proverbial can down the road until it can be seen if Magazine Dreams catapults Majors back onto a trajectory toward stardom, free of the shadow of his legal troubles. If Majors gets to that point, then some (cynical) fans believe that Marvel Studios would possibly re-hire him to play out his arc as Kang.

Would Jonathan Majors be willing to work with Marvel Studios again, after everything that happened? In his own words: he would:

“Yeah. I mean, yeah, of course. I just love acting. I love the stories. I love the worlds that they build. That’s the beauty of being a part of, at least while I was there, they made a couple pictures since I’ve been gone. But Loki, season one, season two, we built incredible worlds. I’ve kept my eye out to see what’s going on, how it’s going. I still care about ’em. I’m still tracking it. But yeah, of course. Of course. I’ll take a cape, right? Bring the green screens back.”

It’s hard to gauge the shade level of that final comment about the green screens, but it seems as though Majors is still willing to play ball with Marvel Studios.

That said, this interview is coming out in the same week that Majors is back in the spotlight of scandal and backlash, after alleged audio leaked of him admitting to the physical assault he committed against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Given the level of vitriol Majors is once-again receiving, his willingness to spin the block with Marvel may be very one-sided…

The MCU continues with Daredevil: Born Again now streaming on Disney+. Thunderbolts* will be released in theaters on May 6th.