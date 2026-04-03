Brendan Fraser’s Mummy Movie Sequel Is Causing a Major Headache for a New Horror Movie

If there is one, non-MCU movie that fans are really pumped for, it’s The Mummy 4. Even though the movie isn’t going to hit theaters until 2028, the Brendan Fraser starring film is one that fans have been waiting for almost 20 years with the last film in The Mummy franchise, Tomb of The Dragon Emperor, hitting theaters all the way back in 2008. However, while fans are excited to see Fraser back as Rick O’Connell, the sequel causing some real headaches for a new horror movie headed to theaters later this month.

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Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Blumhouse’s reboot of the classic Universal Monster horror franchise, is headed into theaters on April 17th, but with that film being titled The Mummy and Brendan Fraser having starred in the iconic 1999 movie The Mummy (and that film also being in the news because of its fourth film), Blumhouse is having to take an unusual measure to make sure fans keep the films straight: they’re making daily posts on X reminding fans that Fraser isn’t in the movie. The account began making the “BRENDAN FRASER IS NOT IN LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY” posts on April 2nd.

BRENDAN FRASER IS NOT IN LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 3, 2026

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Is Very Different From Brendan Fraser’s Film (But Will Still Struggle Against It)

While there is something a little humorous about Blumhouse having to remind fans that their The Mummy is not the one Fraser fans are looking for, it is an indicator of the challenge the film is going to face overall. The two films are notably going to be very different — Lee Cronin’s The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, and May Calamawy and follows a journalist whose young daughter disappeared in the desert, reappearing eight years later though not in the way her family expected. We don’t yet have much int he way of details about The Mummy 4, which will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, but that The Mummy franchise has a very devoted and excited fan base. The original 1999 movie is an enduring favorite and pretty much any time you mention “The Mummy”, people associate it with Fraser.

Of course, there is also the potential for the Fraser confusion to work in favor of Blumhouse’s upcoming film. Even with the new, daily reminders that Fraser isn’t in the film, there’s likely to be some fans who don’t get the memo and show up just the same. It’s something that could introduce an entirely new audience to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, which while a horror movie reboot and very different from Fraser’s franchise, looks pretty good. The film’s concept is quite a bit different from previous Mummy movies and is already cementing itself as a terrifying body horror. The film might not necessarily be what fans of the 1999 The Mummy movie who accidentally show up for this one are looking for, but they also might not end up disappointed either.

In the meantime, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy opens in theaters on April 17th. The Mummy 4 isn’t expected in theaters until 2028 so fans will have to wait to see Fraser return to the beloved franchise until then.

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