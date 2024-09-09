Former Supergirl Actor Addresses Milly Alcock Taking Over Role

The Flash star Sasha Calle has spoken out in support of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star Milly Alcock, advising her successor as Superman's cousin to "kill it and have fun" in a new interview. Calle, who is doing press in support of Daniel Minahan's Swift Horses, joined in a roundtable with some of her cast members, talking about the film -- which debuted at this week's Toronto International Film Festival -- and future roles they have coming up. In the case of Calle, she was asked about handing over Kara Zor-El's cape to Alcock, and responded magnanimously.

Alcock will be the latest live-action iteration of Supergirl, following in the footsteps of Calle as well as Helen Slater, who played the role in a 1984 movie, and Melissa Benoist, who headlined Supergirl on The CW for six seasons. Laura Vandervoort, who played the character on a few episodes of Smallville, later on Supergirl as a villain. Calle was often cited as one of the highlights of The Flash, but after that movie bombed at the box office, it quickly became clear DC's film universe was headed for a reboot.

"Have so much fun," Calle told Alcock (via IndieWire). "You look so badass. Just fucking kill it and have fun."

When Calle took on the role, Benoist also posted to social media, welcoming her to the Superman Family and expressing excitement for her take on Kara. Now, after not enough time in the suit, it's Calle's turn to do the same.

Alcock, who stars in HBO's House of the Dragon, is no stranger to physically demanding roles (or big franchises). Supergirl is reportedly one of, if not the, next project DC has ready for production on its feature film slate.

Alcock is rumored to have a cameo in James Gunn's Superman, which releases in less than a year and stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Superman and Lois Lane.

Ana Nogueira is writing the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Calle and spun directly out of the events of The Flash. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal. Nogueira is also reportedly attached to write a Teen Titans movie for DC Studios.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be in theaters on June 26, 2026