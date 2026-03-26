Four of Michael Bay’s Biggest Movies Are Coming to Peacock (But You’ll Need to Go Elsewhere For the Fifth)

Filmmaker Michael Bay is known for making some big movies. His films frequently feature major action highlighted by fast cuts, stylistic visuals, and most notably, big, spectacular explosions. He’s been behind some iconic films, like Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, and Pearl Harbor and his movies have grossed more than $6 billion worldwide. Now, four of his biggest movies are headed to Peacock in April, though you’ll have to go elsewhere for the fifth in the blockbuster franchise.

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If you hadn’t already guessed, we’re talking about the Transformers franchise. On April 1st, Transformers, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen are all arriving on Peacock. Collectively, the films made almost $4 billion at the box office, making them massive commercial successes.

Michael Bay’s Transformers Run Is a Fan Favorite (And the Franchise Isn’t Done Yet)

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

While there are, to date, seven overall live-action films in the Transformers franchise, Bay’s first five are fan favorites. The first three films followed Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), the human ally for the Autobots in their battle with the Decepticons. The fourth film, however, takes place four years after the Battle of Chicago depicted in Dark of the Moon and follows a new central character, single father and struggling inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) who gets pulled into the war when he discovers that the truck he’s just purchased as actually Optimus Prime. Bay’s films ended after his fifth, Transformers: The Last Knight (which is not coming to Peacock in April), but the franchise continued with Bumblebee in 2018 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023.

But while it’s been three years since our last live-action Transformers film, the franchise isn’t done. Last summer, it was reported that Josh Cooley, director of the animated feature Transformers One, would be working on a live-action Transformers film as well. It has also been reported that Bay himself will be returning to the franchise for another Transformers film as well, though it’s currently unclear what the status of either of those projects are. As of last summer, Paramount was reported to have five different Transformers projects in development overall — which is certainly very exciting for fans.

What Else is Coming to Peacock in April?

Beyond the addition of four out of five of Bay’s Transformers movies, April is going to be a great month for movies (and movie fans!) on Peacock. The month kicks off with some great arrivals, including Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, Kung Fu Panda, and Kung Fu Panda 2. Later in the month, in addition to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 we’ll be getting Five Nights at Freddy’s as well.

There’s a lot to enjoy in terms of television as well. The Miniature Wife debuts on the platform April 9th, a brand-new Peacock Original. The premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 is also hitting the platform on April 15th. Want to see what else is headed to Peacock in April? Check out the full list here.

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