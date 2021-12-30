Free Guy Fans Compare Movie to The Matrix Resurrections





The Matrix 4 is being compared to Free Guy and social media isn’t taking the news well at all. Some viewers were a bit thrown by the meta elements of the long-awaited Matrix sequel. However, no one could have expected numerous users on Twitter to argue the breezy Ryan Reynolds vehicle was better than Lana Wachowski returning to the franchise that so many theater-goers loved. Well, strange things happen every day in 2021, and that streak is alive and well. At its core, this discussion prods at the heart of so many of these movie debates on social media. It all comes down to personal preference. Some responders argued that the feel-good vibes of Free Guy were always going to resonate with people more than the serious take on nostalgia presented in the latest Matrix film. That is probably true, but even a well-intentioned argument like that provides no solace for film fans who see a landscape continuing to prioritize spectacle over all else.

Free Guy has been reviewed strongly, with box office performance to match. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely had some praise for the Reynolds picture during his review.

https://twitter.com/ChaseRazor/status/1475899966677684224?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s the genuine human connection and optimistic outlook on life that make the Free Guy engine run, but that’s not to downplay just how good a job this film does at bringing a video game to the screen. The gaming industry is explored in Free Guy almost as well as it is in Apple’s Mythic Quest, while the in-game jokes also happen to land more often than not. Hollywood has proven time and again that filmmakers struggle with turning video game concepts into good movies, but the script from Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn puts enough care into both mediums to find success, while director Shawn Levy provides a steady hand to keep it from venturing too off-course.”

Which movie did you like better? Let us know down in the comments!

It makes too much sense

People like what they like, taste is subjective.



But I am not particularly surprised that, at this moment, certain people prefer the cynical, comforting nostalgic regurgitation of “Free Guy” over the more earnest interrogation of nostalgia in “Matrix Resurrections.” pic.twitter.com/hL4PJS77oy — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) December 30, 2021

A new guy is born every day

guy who watched the matrix and says it gives them "Free Guy vibes" — make up a guy (@makeupaguy) December 30, 2021

I laughed

“guy who has only watched Free Guy, watching his second movie, The Matrix Resurrections: getting a lot of Free Guy vibes from this…” https://t.co/nWBrakqBDN — HR (@HRlovesmovies) December 29, 2021

Found the end of the rabbit hole

nice Free Guy is trending because someone else is getting roasted for my Matrix take https://t.co/Z9VnLxNzjT — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) December 30, 2021

Amen.

https://twitter.com/Rohan_312/status/1476425639368482823?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A good explainer

How far has humanity evolved to not allow just opinions. Tbh he clearly said the worst list is just most dissapointing list and he hasn't seen a lot of 2021 movies. And also what's wrong with free guy? No fanservice and is actually pretty fun-mostly https://t.co/yl4RKweGJT — Anmol Pandhi (@_anmol_pandhi_) December 30, 2021

Whole thing is dumb

Free Guy and The Matrix Resurrections are both good movies.



Now everyone stop fucking arguing over someone's take oh my god.

I know it's bad, but god damn. pic.twitter.com/qONvvyKlH2 — reg (@scarletmoonns) December 30, 2021

Two very different tastes