Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Finally Here (And We Can’t Wait for December)

A beloved tradition among many families is the advent calendar, which offers up a small treat every day in December leading up towards Christmas, and Freeform has their own spin on the concept with their 25 Days of Christmas. In the network’s case, fans will be treated to an all-new day of holiday-themed programming in the lead-up to Christmas, as Freeform celebrates a number of classics and contemporary fan-favorites. From the stop-motion special Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town to the ’90s favorite Home Alone and up through the 2018 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, there’s something for everyone in your house.

Per press release, “Good tidings Freeform brings, as the network celebrates the adored seasonal tradition of 25 Days of Christmas. The programming event returns to spread holiday cheer starting Sunday, December 1st. A delightful collection of Christmas favorites is being offered to make spirits bright, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Select airings of perennial favorite Home Alone will incorporate ‘pop-up’ facts about the classic holiday movie.”

“Jingle all the way with Disney family classics like Frozen, the Toy Story franchise and Disney’s A Christmas Carol. Other holiday faves airing throughout the month include Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street (1994), Arthur Christmas, plus Rankin-Bass’ beloved specials, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, plus much more! Plus, the merry lineup features a network premiere featuring the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, as well as Dashing Through the Snow (2023) and Santa’s Little Helper (2015).”

The full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas in 2024 is as follows:

Sunday, December 1st

7 a.m. ET – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. ET – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

9 a.m. ET – Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

10:30 a.m. ET – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

2:35 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:15 p.m. ET – Moana (Disney Animated)

6:45 p.m. ET – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. ET – Home Alone 3

Monday, December 2nd

7 a.m. ET – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

12:35 p.m. ET – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. ET – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. ET – Black Nativity

Tuesday, December 3rd

7 a.m. ET – Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. ET – The Preacher’s Wife

1:10 p.m. ET – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:55 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:55 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 a.m. ET – Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 4th

7 a.m. ET – Jingle All the Way

10:30 a.m. ET – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. ET – Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

1:30 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:30 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. ET – The Mistle-Tones

Thursday, December 5th

7 a.m. ET – Jingle All the Way 2

10:30 a.m. ET – Christmas with the Kranks

12:30 p.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:30 p.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

4:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6 p.m. ET – Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m. ET – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m. ET – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)

12 a.m. ET – Holiday in Handcuffs

Friday, December 6th

7 a.m. ET – Cricket on the Hearth

8 a.m. ET – Christmas with the Kranks

12 p.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:40 p.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:45 p.m. ET – Home Alone

8:15 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:55 p.m. ET – Noelle

1 a.m. ET – Cricket on the Hearth

Saturday, December 7th

7 a.m. ET – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:10 a.m. ET – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:15 a.m. ET – The Search for Santa Paws

1:20 p.m. ET – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:25 p.m. ET – Home Alone

5:55 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:35 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

9:10 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:15 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:55 a.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, December 8th

7 a.m. ET – The Family Man (2000)

10 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause

12 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:35 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

6:10 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:15 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:55 p.m. ET – Dashing Through the Snow (2023) – Freeform Premiere

12 a.m. ET – Santa’s Little Helper (2015) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, December 9th

7 a.m. ET – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. ET – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

2 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

4:25 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:30 p.m. ET – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12 a.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 10th

7 a.m. ET – Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

10:30 a.m. ET – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12 p.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

2 p.m. ET – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:30 p.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:30 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:30 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. ET – Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, December 11th

7 a.m. ET – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. ET – Cricket on the Hearth

11:30 a.m. ET – Jingle All the Way

1:30 p.m. ET – Jingle All the Way 2

3:30 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6 p.m. ET – Home Alone

8:25 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. ET – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 12th

7 a.m. ET – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

10:30 a.m. ET – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. ET – Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. ET – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:30 p.m. ET – Home Alone

3:55 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

8:35 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Friday, December 13th

7 a.m. ET – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m. ET – The Search for Santa Paws

11:10 a.m. ET – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m. ET – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. ET – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. ET – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

7:45 p.m. ET – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:30 a.m. ET – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Saturday, December 14th

7 a.m. ET – The Family Man (2000)

10 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12 p.m. ET – Noelle

2:05 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:05 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. ET – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. ET – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Sunday, December 15th

7 a.m. ET – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. ET – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:10 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:10 p.m. ET – Home Alone

4:40 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:20 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16th

7 a.m. ET – Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause

11:05 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

1:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:35 p.m. ET – Home Alone

6:05 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:45 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:25 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 p.m. ET – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Tuesday, December 17th

7 a.m. ET – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:30 a.m. ET – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m. ET – Home Alone

3:35 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:20 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

7:55 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12 a.m. ET – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Wednesday, December 18th

7 a.m. ET – The Search for Santa Paws

10:30 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

2:30 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. ET – Black Nativity

Thursday, December 19th

7 a.m. ET – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

10:30 a.m. ET – Merry Madagascar

11 a.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

1:05 p.m. ET – Home Alone

3:35 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m. ET – Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

8:20 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 20th

7 a.m. ET – Merry Madagascar

7:30 a.m. ET – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause

10 a.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

12:25 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:25 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5 p.m. ET – Home Alone

7:25 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12 a.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21st

7 a.m. ET – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

9:30 a.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:30 a.m. ET – Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

2 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:40 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22nd

7 a.m. ET – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:40 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:20 p.m. ET – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:25 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

3 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:05 p.m. ET – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

Monday, December 23rd

7 a.m. ET – The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:35 a.m. ET – Arthur Christmas

1:40 p.m. ET – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

2:10 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:50 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:30 p.m. ET – Home Alone

9 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:40 p.m. ET – Last Christmas

Tuesday, December 24th

7 a.m. ET – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

3 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 2

5:25 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:30 p.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

8 p.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 25th

7 a.m. ET – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. ET – Frosty the Snowman

11 a.m. ET – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2 p.m. ET – The Santa Clause

4 p.m. ET – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6 p.m. ET – Home Alone

8:25 p.m. ET – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. ET – Christmas with the Kranks

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas kicks off on December 1st.

