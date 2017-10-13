Get Eight ‘Friday the 13th’ Films for Only $13 With This Incredible Flash Sale

Today is Friday the 13th, but it’s actually your lucky day if you are a fan of incredible deals on classic horror films as the Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection is available right now in HD for as little as $13!

The Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection bundle is available to download through the Microsoft Store in HD for $13. You can also get it through FandangoNow for $17.99. With Halloween just around the corner, you simply can’t miss this deal. The bundle includes:

• Friday the 13th Part I

• Friday the 13th Part II

• Friday the 13th Part III

• Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

• Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

• Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

• Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

• Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan