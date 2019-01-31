‘Frozen 2’: Josh Gad Teases News With New Photo

2019 is going to be a great year for sequels and remakes, especially for Disney. While some people are most excited for Toy Story 4 and/or the live action Aladdin, Lion King, and Dumbo, many of us are holding out for the long-awaited Frozen 2.

It’s been a little over five years since Elsa, Anna, and friends graced our screens with their songs and magic, and one of the film’s original stars, Josh Gad, took to Twitter yesterday to tease fans about upcoming content.

“Soon enough,” he wrote. The actor who voices the cheery snowman, Olaf, included an adorable photo with his cast mates, Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and a cute little Sven doll.

Jennifer Lee, the director of both Frozen films, commented on the post, leaving us with more questions that answers.

THANK YOU for today! Meant the world to us! Xx — Jennifer Lee (@alittlejelee) January 31, 2019

“THANK YOU for today! Meant the world to us! Xx,” she wrote. What did they do yesterday?! We must know! Fans were also quick to comment on the photo with the hopes of getting some information out of Gad.

“PLEASE give us a few details on Frozen 2!! Like, why did the cast come today? For recording a trailer, a scene, what?,” @JimVCollins asked.

Other fans have different priorities.

“Give Elsa a girlfriend!,” @Jamie_Margolin replied. The campaign to give Elsa a girlfriend is ongoing and while there’s no official word on whether or not it’s happening, there have been rumors.

Even Disney Animation replied to the tweet with three snowflakes, which is very appropriate considering the current cold front happening in many parts of the United States.

In addition to the core four returning cast members, Frozen 2 will feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). In addition to Lee, the film is also being directed by Chris Buck, who co-helmed the first film. While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin).

While not too much is known about the plot, Bell teased last year that the movie will have very intimate moments.

What do you think Josh Gad is teasing in his post? A trailer or something else? Tell us in the comments.

Frozen 2 will finally hit theaters on November 22, 2019.