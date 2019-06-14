Frozen 2 to Have 3-Year Time Jump, New Scene Details Revealed

While Disney’s 2019 movie slate has been crowded with several live-action adaptations of classic films, there are a couple of animated projects on the way that will each likely break records upon their release. Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters next week, followed by the highly-anticipated Frozen 2 in November. It’s been six years since the debut of the first Frozen, which quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. Now the follow-up is finally on the way, and it’s going to kick things off with a significant time-jump for beloved sisters Elsa and Anna.

Early Friday morning, Disney revealed a couple of scenes from Frozen 2 at the Annecy Animation Festival in France, teasing some new details about the story of the film itself.

Head of animation Beck Bresee and head of Effects Marlon West took the stage to kick the footage off, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The presentation began with the announcement that the movie would take place three years after the ending of the first Frozen.

“It’s an evolution and an expansion of the story of Frozen, and many of the questions raised in the first movie become the mysteries that our gang are trying to solve in this film,” said Bresee, who went on to add that the biggest question trying to be answered in Frozen 2 is, “Why was Elsa born with her powers?”

“[It’s] about two sisters trying to stay together while the world tries to tear them apart,” said West.

The movie begins with a flashback, just like the first Frozen, as Elsa and Anna’s dad tells them a bedtime story about an enchanted elemental forest. Something went wrong during his visit there causing him to flee back to Arendelle, and there has been a disconnect between the people of the town and the elements — air, fire, water, earth — ever since.

The first scene that was shown during the presentation featured Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven playing a game of charades. It’s not exactly fair because Olaf can transform his shape to get Kristoff to easily guess the clue. When Elsa prepares for her turn, she starts hearing a voice inside her head, causing her to leave the group.

Clip number two was a longer version of the ocean scene from the Frozen 2 trailer. Elsa tries to get across the water with her powers, only to be pushed beneath the waves where she meets the mythal Nokk creature. This extended clip went on to show a battle between Elsa and the Nokk.

It sounds like Frozen 2 will be every bit as emotional and dangerous as the trailers have suggested. Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!