‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Is Perfect With the ‘Avengers’ Theme Music

Most Disney fans would agree that Wednesday morning’s surprise Frozen 2 trailer was nothing short of fantastic. However, adding the theme music to The Avengers makes it even better.

Yes, it sounds a bit ridiculous, but it actually works. The trailer for Frozen 2 created a much darker world than the first movie, teasing an epic and dangerous adventure for the main characters. It sort of felt more like a Marvel movie than the a Disney Princess flick anyway, the change in music just takes things another step forward.

Twitter user Jeeves Williams swapped out the audio not long after the trailer was released online, and the results could not be more perfect. Check it out in the tweet below!

I put the Avengers theme over the Frozen 2 trailer and it’s kinda perfect. pic.twitter.com/vtnACt9IWa — Jeeves Williams (@jeeveswilliams) February 13, 2019

The anticipation for Frozen 2 couldn’t be any higher for Disney, as the first film quickly became a worldwide phenomenon after its release in 2013. The film went on to become the highest-grossing animated movie in box office history, a record that still has yet to be broken. Not even Pixar’s Incredibles 2 could top the enormous total, though there are two films this year that seem up to the task. Both Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 have a serious shot and toppling Frozen‘s impeccable record.

All of Frozen‘s most beloved characters are returning for the sequel this year, with the franchise’s biggest stars set to reprise their roles. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad will all return this year, and they’ll be joined by newcomers Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Very few details about the sequel have been made public, but Bell did hint at the introduction of the new characters during an interview late last year.

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

Disney’s Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.