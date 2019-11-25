Frozen 2 Delivers Biggest Ever Opening Weekend for an Animated Movie

Based solely on the success of the first movie, there was little doubt that Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel, Frozen 2, would be a monster hit for the House of Mouse. Still, despite the six year wait time and lofty expectations, Frozen 2 managed to rise above and beyond at the box office. After opening around the world this weekend, Frozen 2 is already breaking box office records, topping its predecessor and potentially setting itself up for even more success in the coming weeks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frozen 2 hauled in a whopping $358. 2 million around the world this weekend, which is the biggest opening for any animated film in history, not adjusted for inflation. $130 million of that total came from audiences here in the North America, while $228.2 million came from 37 overseas markets. Those numbers are slightly higher than Sunday estimates, which projected Frozen 2 would finish the weekend with $127 million domestically and $350.2 million globally.

While it topped the animated opening weekend record on a global scale, Frozen 2 has just the third biggest domestic debut for an animated film, though it’s the best from Disney Animation Studios. Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($182.7 million) and Finding Dory ($135.1 million) remain the biggest openings for animated features in North America.

Frozen 2 did manage to set the opening weekend record for an animated film in some individual countries, though, including the U.K. ($17.8 million) and France ($13.4 million). It opened as the biggest ever Disney or Pixar animated launch in China ($53 million), Japan ($18.2 million), Germany ($14.9 million), and Spain ($5.8 million).

The challenge for Frozen 2 will be keeping the success up through the holidays and attempting to match or best the marks set by its predecessor. The first Frozen had incredible staying power in 2013 and went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of al time, earning $1.28 billion at the box office. That may be difficult for Frozen 2, considering the end of the year still has films like Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters.

Do you think Frozen 2 can beat the other records set by Frozen in 2013? Let us know in the comments!

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters.