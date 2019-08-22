Funko’s The Lord of the Rings Gandalf with Gwaihir Pop Ride Is Up for Pre-Order

Gwaihir the Windlord was the Great Eagle to rule them all during the Third Age. He assisted the wizard Gandalf by transporting him on his back on several occasions – and one of those moments is captured in Funko‘s latest Pop Ride figure.

Fans of Lord of the Rings and majestic birds of prey can pre-order the Gwaihir with Gandalf Pop Rides figure right here with shipping slated for December. While you’re at it, you might want to peruse the entire LOTR collection, because Entertainment Earth is currently running a buy 3 get 1 sale on all in-stock Funko Pops.

Speaking of epic fantasy Funko Pop figures, The Hodor Pop figure Funko unveiled yesterday will likely churn up some bittersweet memories – the devastating “hold the door” scene where we learned Hodor’s origins and fate mixed with the joy of watching GoT at the top of its game.

The deluxe Game of Thrones “Hold the Door” Hodor Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. Funko also announced a Pop figure of another beloved GoT character that will definitely be worth picking up. Look for Ser Brienne of Tarth clad in her golden armor to hit BoxLunch at some point in the coming months. You can shop the entire standard Game of Thrones Funko lineup right here. Again, keep that buy 3 get 1 free sale in mind (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more).

