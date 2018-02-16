Funko Unveils Pop Figures For ‘Ready Player One’

The Funko releases keep on rolling today with their very first figures based on the upcoming film Ready Player One. There are a ton of figures in this wave – including a new version of the Iron Giant. You can shop the entire Ready Player One lineup here, or check out the links to the individual releases below.

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Parzival

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Aech

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Art3mis

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Daito

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Shoto

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Sorrento

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Sixer

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – i-R0k

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Iron Giant

• Keys: Ready Player One- 3PK- Green, Clear, Copper

• Action Figure: Ready Player One – 4 PK – Including Parzival

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for an antique version of Parzival and a jade Sixer at Walmart, a copper version of Art3mis will be available at GameStop, and a translucent Parzival will be available at Hot Topic.

Other big Funko releases today include a whole bunch of Disney figures, new figures from Stephen King’s IT, and even a Mr. Rogers Pop. There’s a lot more where this came from however, so head on over to our master list to keep tabs on all of the pre-orders as they become available.

