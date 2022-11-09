Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)

Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.

"Consistently, this crew and everybody else with Galaxy Quest has been fighting to do this 'moments later' when the Thermians come back. We literally just talked about this yesterday, a group of us here, and we don't know why [it hasn't happened]," Allen says. "There's been a script and our friend Alan Rickman passed away, so that script involving he and I in the whole story disappeared. The story itself was so clever and so fun. I love that crew and I love everything about Galaxy Quest."

A sequel has been rumored for years, though it ultimately cooled when Rickman passed away in 2016. Still, Allen's co-star Sigourney Weaver said as recently as last year the powers that be hope to revive the project and finally get it made.

"We lost the wonderful Alan [Rickman] unexpectedly, so that was put in mothballs, but I think they are finally now reviving it," Weaver told Collider at the time. "It will be the story of the old ancient Galaxy Questers being brought into this series with another young cast," she continued. "I haven't read them, so I don't know the details, but I think that everyone in Galaxy Quest would love to participate because it was such a wonderful experience for us. How they will find someone to play Alan's part, don't know, but I think that they have a very good idea of who to do it. He's irreplaceable, eternally. I think there may be good news on that front, but I haven't heard about it in these six months, so when it's gonna happen, I'm not sure."

The Santa Clauses debuts on Disney+ November 16th while Galaxy Quest can be streamed on Hulu.